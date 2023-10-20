Q3 23 out: Knight-Swift surges in after-hours trade –> +15%
Knight-Swift reported a solid Q3 23 today after the US markets closed. The conference call with ...
…or just bottom fishing?
Either way, Knight-Swift could well be your T&L insurance policy in this freight recession stateside. Not a cheap one, but quality seldom disappoints.
Very good news indeed
Reaction in after-hours trade was phenomenal. The obvious caveat is that the $53 KNX level must be confirmed in today’s session, however…
… the share price immediately aligned with the near-14% earnings per share beat against expectations outside trading hours. And in a shaky T&L market on both sides of the Atlantic – ...
