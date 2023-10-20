By Alessandro Pasetti 20/10/2023

…or just bottom fishing?

Either way, Knight-Swift could well be your T&L insurance policy in this freight recession stateside. Not a cheap one, but quality seldom disappoints.

Very good news indeed

Reaction in after-hours trade was phenomenal. The obvious caveat is that the $53 KNX level must be confirmed in today’s session, however…

… the share price immediately aligned with the near-14% earnings per share beat against expectations outside trading hours. And in a shaky T&L market on both sides of the Atlantic – ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN