Comment / 'LTL bellwether' – uh-oh! – Knight-Swift overshooting

…or just bottom fishing?

Either way, Knight-Swift could well be your T&L insurance policy in this freight recession stateside. Not a cheap one, but quality seldom disappoints.

Very good news indeed

Reaction in after-hours trade was phenomenal. The obvious caveat is that the $53 KNX level must be confirmed in today’s session, however…

… the share price immediately aligned with the near-14% earnings per share beat against expectations outside trading hours. And in a shaky T&L market on both sides of the Atlantic – ...

