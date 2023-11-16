Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest
Evergreen has become the latest carrier to release its EU emissions trading system (ETS) fuel ...
Shipper concerns have been raised over the possible “inequitable distribution of EUA liabilities across the value chain”, under the new EU ETS rules, according to UECC energy and sustainability manager Daniel Gent.
“A cargo owner has every right to expect to pay for emissions generated as a result of its cargo shipment, not more and not less”, he said.
The EU Emissions Trading System will be phased-in for shipping on 1 January and will require shipping companies calling at European ports to purchase so-called EU Allowances (EUAs), or carbon credits, corresponding to each tonne of CO2 emitted, to cover their annual emissions.
The price of fossil fuel emissions will then reflect the price, currently around €80 per EUA, this bill then distributed across the value chain.
The issue, says Mr Gent, is that accurately and fairly distributing cost liabilities will require a reliable method of calculating the respective share of emissions among stakeholders, including ship managers, owners, charterers and cargo owners.
He said: “Having to relate to shipping lines’ possible different formulae, for calculation of emissions costs, both increases the administrative burden and creates confusion for cargo owners. This can also result in higher costs for clients, due to overcharging and, consequently, inequitable distribution of EUA liabilities across the value chain.”
He warned this could lead to a “ridiculous situation” where a cargo owner is liable for a Scope 3 footprint of 2,000 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, but is asked to pay for the equivalent of 3,000 mt because the EU ETS cost calculation is based on other external factors, such as higher T/C rates or bunker prices.
His company, UECC, a ro-ro carrier operating on the European shortsea trades, yesterday announced the adoption of a new calculation formula for EUA distribution. It claimed its method was consistent with existing industry and international standards for carbon accounting in the logistics industry – the GLEC Framework and ISO 140832.
The UECC formula calculates EUA costs for a cargo owner using its fleet average carbon intensity, the relative size of the cargo in cargo equivalent units (CEU) and the distance it is being transported.
Carbon intensity is multiplied by CEU volume and distance between port of loading and port of discharge to determine tonnes of CO2 emitted. This is then multiplied by the average EUA auction clearing price on the European Energy Exchange in each reference period to give the final cost for the client.
“We believe this is a credible method that could form the basis of a uniform EU ETS formula, which would be very much welcomed by the industry,” added Mr Gent.
Evergreen has become the latest carrier to release its EU emissions trading system (ETS) fuel ...
Companies are unprepared for the “tsunami of regulations that is coming”. Lionel van der Walt, ...
Tesla imports into Sweden are to be blocked from next Tuesday, after dockers announced a ...
Airbus is to replace its shipping fleet in a bid to reach 2030 decarbonisation goals, ...
DB Schenker, one of Volta’s largest customers, says it hopes the electric truck manufacturer can ...
The forthcoming EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) rules “will not be transparent”, Lars Jensen, CEO ...
In this episode, host Mike King and his guests dissect the end of container line ...
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules
Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul
The time to invest in air cargo is now – but there'll be no quick returns
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article