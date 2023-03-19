UBS to acquire Credit Suisse

BBG: BlackRock not working on rival bid for Credit Suisse
BLOOMBERG reports: BlackRock denied that it’s working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group ...
PRESS RELEASE
Creates leading global wealth manager with USD 5 trillion of invested assets across the Group
Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices
More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out
Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow
Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains
Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?
2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage
Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva
Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?
Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'
Taiwan carriers pay record staff bonuses after year of bumper profits
Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?
Shippers put more pressure on ocean carriers for carbon-free services
Comment on this article