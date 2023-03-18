Subscribe to Premium
BBG: BlackRock not working on rival bid for Credit Suisse

Deal
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

 BlackRock denied that it’s working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group AG, after the Financial Times reported it’s interested in a deal.

“BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so,” according to a spokesman for the U.S. investment giant.

The Financial Times reported the US firm is considering various options and working with other investors on a potential deal. That came after the ...

