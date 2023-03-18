BBG: BlackRock not working on rival bid for Credit Suisse

FT: UBS in talks to acquire Credit Suisse
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports: UBS is in discussions to take over all or part of Credit ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
BlackRock denied that it’s working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group AG, after the Financial Times reported it’s interested in a deal.
“BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so,” according to a spokesman for the U.S. investment giant.
The Financial Times reported the US firm is considering various options and working with other investors on a potential deal. That came after the ...
