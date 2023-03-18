BBG: BlackRock not working on rival bid for Credit Suisse

By LoadstarEditorial 18/03/2023

BLOOMBERG reports:

BlackRock denied that it’s working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group AG, after the Financial Times reported it’s interested in a deal.

“BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so,” according to a spokesman for the U.S. investment giant.

The Financial Times reported the US firm is considering various options and working with other investors on a potential deal. That came after the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN