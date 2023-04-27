Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Turkish Cargo and DHL Global Forwarding sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

By

PRESS RELEASE

  • DHL Global Forwarding extends its operations to SMARTIST, cargo facility of Turkish Cargo at the Istanbul airport

Bonn, Istanbul, 27 April, 2023: For the purpose of reinforcing the bilateral relation, a Memorandum of Understanding is now executed by and between DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group and Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of Turkish Airlines, at the IATA World Cargo Symposium which has started on April 25 in Istanbul. The cooperation between the two global air cargo providers will not only further improve each other’s operational efficiency, but also enhance Istanbul’s potential to become a leading logistics hub for the world.

Based on the MoU DHL Global Forwarding will leverage SMARTIST, the mega cargo facility of Turkish Cargo at Istanbul Airport, as one of its global hubs. This will increase the air cargo traffic handled via Istanbul significantly. The combination of Turkish Cargo’s intercontinental air cargo network with Türkiye’s unique geographical advantages, enables Turkish Cargo to support DHL Global Forwarding global hub concept with its vast specialized knowledge and advanced operational capabilities at Istanbul Airport .

“Spanning the European and Asian continents, Türkiye is geographically well-positioned to act as a logistics hub for Europe, Asia as well as the MEA region and the US. We are happy to intensify our long-lasting partnership with Turkish Cargo, that not only provides us with reliable air cargo capacity, but also state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure to handling air freight,” states Thomas Mack, Global Head of Air Freight, DHL Global Forwarding.

Commenting on such cooperation, Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer, Turhan Özen said; “Integration of SMARTIST, our mega cargo hub, with the global network of DHL Global Forwarding will enhance our service quality and strengthen the hub position of Istanbul further. This cooperation will also enable us to offer more effective, productive and uninterrupted air cargo service to our customers and add value to the industry upon the establishment of a powerful partnership by and between Turkish Cargo and DHL. We hereby wish that this MoU, which stands out as a great source of pride and excitement to us, be beneficial to both parties thereto.”

Turkish Cargo and DHL will continue to explore new areas for partnership and deepen their cooperation further in future.

