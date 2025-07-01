Triton completes $1bn+ GCI deal

Triton acquires Global Container International for over $1bn
PRESS RELEASE Triton International Announces Agreement to Acquire Global Container International March 10, 2025 06:45 AM Eastern ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article