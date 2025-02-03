Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / The Trump tariffs pounding – 'the vanity of appearances'

Tru
ID 121140919 © Gints Ivuskans | Dreamstime.com
By

“ADDRESSING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION: The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).” – White House, 1 February 2025

And so the tariffs under Trump 2.0, effective tomorrow, were eventually disclosed and won’t fade away “until the crisis is alleviated”.

Some of us had to put weekend plans on ice, but that was the lesser evil. Premium having already drawn a comparison with the 1930s (read: ’Tariffs ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Trump trade' Donald Trump markets Tariffs Trade tariffs Trump 2.0

    Most read news

    Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea

    Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading

    Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth

    Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port

    Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested

    Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters

    Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return

    Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums

    Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal

    Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers

    More industrial unrest in Bangladesh, more opportunity for India

    Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity

    UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?

    Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast

    The US Line: DSV template – building world leadership from humble origins

    Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last