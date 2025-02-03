RTR: Trump stretches trade law boundaries with Canada, Mexico, China tariffs
REUTERS reports: President Donald Trump has pushed into new trade law territory with an emergency sanctions ...
“ADDRESSING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION: The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).” – White House, 1 February 2025
And so the tariffs under Trump 2.0, effective tomorrow, were eventually disclosed and won’t fade away “until the crisis is alleviated”.
Some of us had to put weekend plans on ice, but that was the lesser evil. Premium having already drawn a comparison with the 1930s (read: ’Tariffs ...
Crew abandons Chinese feeder vessel on fire in the Red Sea
Asia-US box traffic hits an all-time high, boosted by retail front-loading
Lack of freighters means a capacity crunch and limited air cargo growth
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese New Year rush and threat of tariffs leaves box ports congested
Maersk box ship breakdown means losses for Chilean cherry exporters
Contract season in limbo as carriers eye conditions for a Red Sea return
Carriers hope price hikes will hold as spot rates fall in CNY doldrums
Jochen Thewes to join DSV board after Schenker deal
Crime gangs using fake security seals to access China-to-US containers
More industrial unrest in Bangladesh, more opportunity for India
Shippers 'happy to pay top dollar' for guaranteed price and capacity
UPS Supply Chain Solutions: a target for Maersk, DHL or Kuehne?
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
The US Line: DSV template – building world leadership from humble origins
Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article