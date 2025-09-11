Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

The Loadstar Leader: Tariff refunds – a safe bet?

Trump tariffs
ID 374555045 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime.com
By

To be refunded or not refunded. As Donald Trump’s appeal against a lower court’s ruling that his tariff regime was not in keeping with the law nears its day before the highest court in the land, there is a wave of confusion over ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Tariffs Trump Tariff wars US Supreme Court