Tariff refunds could hit $500bn – 'terrible for the treasury', says Bessent
Potential tariff-related refunds could reach $500bn by the time a decision is made by the ...
Billions of dollars of potential refunds have been put into play after the US Supreme Court yesterday agreed to hear arguments around the legality of the Trump administration’s tariff programme early, with investors purportedly offering to acquire rights to refunds ahead of the ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article