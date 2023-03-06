By Alessandro Pasetti 06/03/2023

With special mention for its cargo operations, Lufthansa (LHA) is an all-round sign of the times in the broader air trade.

On the one hand, its ’green’ adverts are “banned in the UK for misleading consumers“, as greenwashing risk is apparent. On the other hand, with a phenomenal rally under its belt already – thank Klaus-Michael Kuehne for building what is now the largest shareholding in the company at 17.5% – it may not be done yet.

Its results on Friday 3 March, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN