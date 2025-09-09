'Once I was afraid, now I'm tariffied'
In boardrooms, it’s spreadsheets; on docks, it’s survival
Potential tariff-related refunds could reach $500bn by the time a decision is made by the US Supreme Court on their legality, but stakeholders are pessimistic about the possibility of getting their money back.
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he was “confident” the Trump administration ...
