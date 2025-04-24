Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Taiwan ministries act to mitigate effect of trade war on agriculture exports

Taiwan
By

Taiwan’s transport and agriculture ministries are working together to mitigate the impact of US tariffs on the island’s agricultural exports.

Its exports face a 32% tariff, and the Ministry of Agriculture is offering shipping subsidies to offset the impact on the island’s export competitiveness.

Subsidies are offered for six major agricultural products exported to the US: TW$21 ($0.63)/kg for flowers and seedlings; TW$10 ($0.3)/kg for sea bass; TW$5 ($0.15)/kg for sea bream; TW$19 ($0.57)/kg for swordfish ...

    Taiwan Taiwan Orchid Association Taiwan Sea Bream Association Trump Tariffs Vizion TradeView

