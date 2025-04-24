By Alison Koo 24/04/2025

Taiwan’s transport and agriculture ministries are working together to mitigate the impact of US tariffs on the island’s agricultural exports.

Its exports face a 32% tariff, and the Ministry of Agriculture is offering shipping subsidies to offset the impact on the island’s export competitiveness.

Subsidies are offered for six major agricultural products exported to the US: TW$21 ($0.63)/kg for flowers and seedlings; TW$10 ($0.3)/kg for sea bass; TW$5 ($0.15)/kg for sea bream; TW$19 ($0.57)/kg for swordfish ...

