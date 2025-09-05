Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Smaller box ships flavour of the month for those ordering newbuilds

Eimskip
By

Newbuilding orders this week were all for feeder and mid-sized ships – liner operators and tonnage providers showing their appetite for renewing their fleets with these sizes.

Regional carrier Interasia Lines has ordered six 2,900 teu conventionally fuelled ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Eimskip Interasia Lines (IAL) Yangzijiang Shipbuilding