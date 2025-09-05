TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships
Taiwanese regional carrier TS Lines has increased its capacity on its Far East-East Africa services ...
Newbuilding orders this week were all for feeder and mid-sized ships – liner operators and tonnage providers showing their appetite for renewing their fleets with these sizes.
Regional carrier Interasia Lines has ordered six 2,900 teu conventionally fuelled ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article