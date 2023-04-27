Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets
New capacity in the passenger and freighter market is changing the parameters of air cargo ...
Any recovery in the container shipping market will be overwhelmed by the flood of new vessels entering the market, according to maritime consultancy Maritime Strategies International (MSI).
According to MSI’s April market report, released yesterday, data from the early months of this year have been “dismal”, but there is an expectation that the industry will see some modest annual trade growth at least, starting from the middle of this year.
As a result of the less-than-encouraging economic outlook, MSI believes the tendency to slow vessel speeds to cut costs and capacity has been overlooked as a mechanism for carriers to affect the market.
MSI identified lower average speeds for vessels, since the middle of last year, could have an impact on the available capacity overall.
“An interesting recent trend – which we believe has not received the attention it deserves – has been a slowdown of the sailing speeds of container ships since mid-2022, above all for larger assets.
“On average larger vessels have seen average speeds drop by around 1 knot between mid-2022 and Q1 23, which if maintained would represent a meaningful reduction in effective vessel supply,” said MSI.
Decreasing speeds owe more to low trade volumes and higher fuel costs than any concerns about the impact of upcoming environmental regulations, due to be enforced from January 2024, according to the consultant.
“If ships do not reaccelerate this would – albeit only partly – help to offset the impact of increasing over-supply,” explained MSI.
Nevertheless, MSI said there is “some evidence” that US inventories are starting to be reduced, but there are more headwinds down the line if MSI is correct that the world economy will see an economic slowdown later in the year.
A more recent modest upsurge in the economy, however, will not be “sufficient to offset the coming upsurge in newbuild deliveries”.
As a result of the new tonnage that is expected to be delivered this year, and with 200,000 teu already delivered, carriers will need to cascade ships to new markets, raising the average vessel sizes, and therefore the available capacity, and affecting the freight rates in the more minor trades.
New capacity in the passenger and freighter market is changing the parameters of air cargo ...
Topsy-turvy markets over the past three years have seen freight rates see-saw wildly, caused by ...
Transpacific contract negotiations with shippers are taking longer as rates are expected to fall sharply, ...
Aged freighters are destined for scrappage, with the raft of new orders set to hit ...
Orient Overseas (International) (OOIL) said the load factors on its OOCL container arm’s network “show ...
Lufthansa Cargo is betting on China’s economy growing and is upping its freighter capacity to ...
Air cargo capacity may still be down by as much as 10% on pre-pandemic levels, ...
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network
Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production
Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'
Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets
K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers
Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal
Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes
Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China
Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds
Comment on this article