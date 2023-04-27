Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Slow steaming can partially offset newbuilding surge, says consultant

mpcships
By

Any recovery in the container shipping market will be overwhelmed by the flood of new vessels entering the market, according to maritime consultancy Maritime Strategies International (MSI).

According to MSI’s April market report, released yesterday, data from the early months of this year have been “dismal”, but there is an expectation that the industry will see some modest annual trade growth at least, starting from the middle of this year.

As a result of the less-than-encouraging economic outlook, MSI believes the tendency to slow vessel speeds to cut costs and capacity has been overlooked as a mechanism for carriers to affect the market.

MSI identified lower average speeds for vessels, since the middle of last year, could have an impact on the available capacity overall.

“An interesting recent trend – which we believe has not received the attention it deserves – has been a slowdown of the sailing speeds of container ships since mid-2022, above all for larger assets.

“On average larger vessels have seen average speeds drop by around 1 knot between mid-2022 and Q1 23, which if maintained would represent a meaningful reduction in effective vessel supply,” said MSI.

Decreasing speeds owe more to low trade volumes and higher fuel costs than any concerns about the impact of upcoming environmental regulations, due to be enforced from January 2024, according to the consultant.

“If ships do not reaccelerate this would – albeit only partly – help to offset the impact of increasing over-supply,” explained MSI.

Nevertheless, MSI said there is “some evidence” that US inventories are starting to be reduced, but there are more headwinds down the line if MSI is correct that the world economy will see an economic slowdown later in the year.

A more recent modest upsurge in the economy, however, will not be “sufficient to offset the coming upsurge in newbuild deliveries”.

As a result of the new tonnage that is expected to be delivered this year, and with 200,000 teu already delivered, carriers will need to cascade ships to new markets, raising the average vessel sizes, and therefore the available capacity, and affecting the freight rates in the more minor trades.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Calculating Capacity Maritime Strategies International (MSI) Slow Steaming The era of slow steaming Charter Brokers charter rates Drewry MPVs

    Most Read

    Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network

    Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production

    Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

    Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets

    K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

    Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal

    Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product

    Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

    Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China

    Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds

    Track & trace: M&A life post-CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics

    In it for the long-haul – carriers hang on to converted B757s

    Shippers and carriers caught up in new D&D legal battles

    European shipper in FMC case slams Hapag-Lloyd 'incompetence'

    US trucking still on a bumpy road – but 'freight demand will return'