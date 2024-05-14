SingPost and Lietuvos pastas sign MOU to strengthen collaboration

By LoadstarEditorial 14/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore, 14 May 2024 – Singapore Post (SingPost), a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific, and Lietuvos paštas (Lithuania Post), the largest provider of postal services in Lithuania which connects Baltic region with the world, today announced a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between both parties to develop mutually beneficial cooperation, and explore opportunities in postal and express delivery sectors.

“We envision a future where borders are easily transcended, and our customers enjoy seamless, reliable deliveries across the globe. This MOU signifies a commitment to explore innovative solutions that will benefit our customers, our businesses, and chart new paths of cooperation based on mutual benefit and trust,” said Li Yu, CEO, International, SingPost.

“Collaboration between SingPost and Lithuania Post represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and growth in the global postal industry. We are confident that this

MOU synergy will create long-term value for our customers and foster knowledge development and expertise sharing,” said Rolandas Zukas, CEO of Lithuania Post.

The signing ceremony took place in Singapore on 8 May, in the presence of senior representatives from SingPost and Lithuania including Mr Marius Skuodis, Minister of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania, H.E. Mr Darius Gaidys, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Singapore and Mr. Rolandas Zukas, CEO Lietuvos paštas (Lithuania Post). The MOU outlines several key areas of collaboration, including:

● Shared Expertise and Knowledge Exchange: Joint meetings, site visits, and facilitating communication between experts from both postal services to share knowledge in postal development and address any collaboration challenges.

● Regulatory and Market Insights: Cooperating on understanding postal laws and regulations, universal postal services, market supervision, trade facilitation, and technological innovations. This fosters mutual learning and opens up potential cooperation opportunities.

● International Advocacy & Support: Strengthening communication and mutual support within the global postal network, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and relevant international postal organisations to advocate for policies and practices that benefit the wider postal community.

● E-commerce and Logistics Development: As e-commerce continues to reshape global shipping, the MOU encourages bilateral cooperation, experience exchange, and exploration of new solutions for e-commerce and international parcel flows. The goal is to expand service offerings, enhance service quality, and meet evolving customer needs.