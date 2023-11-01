Sign up for our FREE newsletter
TES: SingPost to buy Australia's Border Express for A$210m

By

THE EDGE SINGAPORE reports:

Singapore Post, via its Australia-based subsidiary Freight Management Holdings (FMH), is spending up to A$210 million ($183 million) to buy Border Express, to further expand its presence Down Under and bring its revenue in this market to more than $1 billion.

Border Express, described as the sixth largest national transport and distribution services company in Australia, has a presence across every state and territory in Australia with comprehensive freight connectivity, warehouses and regional centres, providing end-to-end interstate logistics services. 

Border Express runs a network of 16 facilities, a fleet of over 700 vehicles, and has a headcount of around 1,300 serving over 3,000 clients…

The full post is here.

    Topics

    Australia Border Express SingPost freight infrastructure Inland railway

