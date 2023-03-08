Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer

ACAL
ID 50760844 © Denisismagilov | Dreamstime.com
By

I have seldom bumped into towage-related posts, comments and speculation as much as I have done in the past 12 weeks or so.

It makes this usually neglected space almost exciting.

And yesterday’s timely coverage by ShippingWatch suggests Danish carrier Mærsk is preparing for the “possible sale of four companies” under its corporate umbrella, in a move reportedly affecting 8,000 employees, as well as the future of “tugboat company Svitzer”.

If successfully executed, the deal would carry the hallmarks of… Mærsk knows what it’s ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk MSC Svitzer Takeover Talk CMA CGM Geodis M&A radar

    Most Read

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA

    Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

    Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

    Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

    Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'

    WiseTech pricing storm shows no sign of abating as SMEs weigh in

    New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce

    Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone

    Yusen Logistics continues M&A spree with US 3PL Taylored Services

    OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in

    South African trade moves away from air cargo as ocean rates tumble

    News podcast | March 2023 | TPM23 Long Beach special

    More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade