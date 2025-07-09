Asia-Europe peak season? Mind the capacity gap
With one eye on the boomerang effect
Ocean freight shippers looking for more transparent pricing and secure capacity allocation, amid the current volatility, have been exploring alternatives to more traditional methods.
BCO network ShiftX UK is a nine-year-old consortium founded in Germany, shipping up to 7,000 teu a year ...
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
EXCLUSIVE: Toll Group poaches top executive from DHL GF – sources
