K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Kuehne + Nagel is seeing everything from a complete stop in supply chain activity to ...
It was this time last year, with the Red Sea crisis in full swing, that the first signs of an early peak season on the Asia-Europe trades began to make itself apparent.
It took many on the trade completely by surprise.
Back then
The first quarter of 2024 had been characterised by weak demand and looming vessel overcapacity that led most forwarders to expect weak freight rates unlikely to be bolstered by a peak season.
Almost without exception, Asia-Europe forwarders found themselves wrong-footed by ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Kintetsu World Express hit by ransomware attack
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
South Africa's Merchant Shipping Bill a threat to supply chains, claim
Rather than getting bigger, SME forwarders should focus on getting better
Majors sign Evergreen contracts at higher rates, but smaller clients more wary
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article