By Gavin van Marle 02/05/2025

It was this time last year, with the Red Sea crisis in full swing, that the first signs of an early peak season on the Asia-Europe trades began to make itself apparent.

It took many on the trade completely by surprise.

Back then

The first quarter of 2024 had been characterised by weak demand and looming vessel overcapacity that led most forwarders to expect weak freight rates unlikely to be bolstered by a peak season.

Almost without exception, Asia-Europe forwarders found themselves wrong-footed by ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN