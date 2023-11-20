Savino Del Bene announces acquisition of Turkish company Transocean Shipping Int'l Transport & Foreign Trade Inc. Co

By LoadstarEditorial 20/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Savino Del Bene S.p.A. is proud to announce the acquisition of Turkish company Transocean Shipping Int’l Transport & Foreign Trade Inc. Co.

For the time being, the two entities will continue to operate independently but they will maximize every opportunity to create synergy.

Savino Del Bene has been operating in Turkey since 1999 with offices located in Istanbul, Izmir, and Mersin.

This acquisition consolidates Savino Del Bene’s position in the Turkish market, and further strengthens its operations in the Mediterranean. It also confirms the company’s commitment to providing excellent logistics solutions worldwide.

Turkey straddles the two continents of Europe and Asia and is a crucial hub for international shipments.

Founded in 2002 Transocean grew to become a domestic leader specializing in international shipments. With their three strategic sites located in Istanbul, Izmir, and Mersin, the company focuses on ocean export services and has a team of 60 highly qualified professionals.

Savino Del Bene is excited to welcome Transocean to the group. This acquisition is founded on a shared vision of providing customers with high quality services. We will further improve our portfolio by harnessing the experience and expertise that Transocean has developed with important industrial steel and aluminum enterprises.

“The acquisition of Transocean strengthens our operations in Turkey and confirms our commitment to long-term investments with the goal of generating new synergies, business opportunities, and employment. I am very pleased to have Transocean and its team on board” stated Nunzio Perna, Middle East & Africa Regional Director.