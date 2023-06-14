SASI World to open UAE office in September

By LoadstarEditorial 14/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

SASI World President and CEO Stan Wraight is pleased to announce the opening of SASI World Gulf offices to be located in the UAE at Dubai DAFZA, the airport Freezone.

Since its inception in 2005, SASI World has been very active in the Gulf, with extensive practical and relevant management experience gained through decades of work so appreciated by our airline, airport and logistics clients located there. At the request of these clients and as the strategic growth in the region advances, SASI World’s expansion to the Gulf with local offices is the logical next step.

Commenting on the phenomenal growth of both SASI World and the UAE, Stan Wraight SASI World CEO stated: “In our advisory, training, e-Commerce, Data systems and financial services sector offerings the UAE has been a second home for our team, and this expansion will ensure that SASI World on site management services are located where our clients want us to be.

“We will be announcing the management team in the coming months for our anticipated start up Sept. 01/23. ”

In the meantime our Gulf clients will continue to be served via either our Canadian or USA offices, as well as support from our office in India.

For any further information of enquiries please contact us as usual through our existing offices or directly via email or our web portal.