Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SASI World to open UAE office in September

Emirates-SkyCargo-brings-champion-racehorses-to-Dubai
By

PRESS RELEASE

SASI World President and CEO Stan Wraight is pleased to announce the opening of SASI World Gulf offices to be located in the UAE at Dubai DAFZA, the airport Freezone.

Since its inception in 2005, SASI World has been very active in the Gulf, with extensive practical and relevant management experience gained through decades of work so appreciated by our airline, airport and logistics clients located there. At the request of these clients and as the strategic growth in the region advances, SASI World’s expansion to the Gulf with local offices is the logical next step.

Commenting on the phenomenal growth of both SASI World and the UAE, Stan Wraight SASI World CEO stated: “In our advisory, training, e-Commerce, Data systems and financial services sector offerings the UAE has been a second home for our team, and this expansion will ensure that SASI World on site management services are located where our clients want us to be.

“We will be announcing the management team in the coming months for our anticipated start up Sept. 01/23. ”

In the meantime our Gulf clients will continue to be served via either our Canadian or USA offices, as well as support from our office in India.

For any further information of enquiries please contact us as usual through our existing offices or directly via email or our web portal.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Dubai SASI air cargo Airlines vs Integrators coronavirus disruption ecommerce Handle with care integrated logistics

    Most Read

    Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR

    Strike vote at Pacific ports in Canada sparks fresh worries for BCOs

    Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions

    North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes

    Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast

    Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper

    CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value

    Crew member injured as fire hits MSC containership

    Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope

    DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast

    MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM

    Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO

    Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows

    Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'

    Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market

    Where were the women at CNS Partnership? Not playing golf – or talking cargo