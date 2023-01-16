SA: Goldman picks 50 top return-on-equity stocks for a tough ROE year

By LoadstarEditorial 16/01/2023

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Return on equity for the broader market has been lackluster for the past three quarters and this year will likely see drop in median S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) ROE, according to Goldman Sachs.

“An upwards inflection in S&P 500 ROE will be difficult to achieve in 2023, as headwinds from a higher cost of capital and higher taxes will place further strain on profitability,” equity strategist David Kostin wrote in a note.

Goldman is rebalancing its ROE growth ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN