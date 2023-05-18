SA: Danaos – are stock buybacks finally coming?

Containership charter market 'not playing ball', but NOOs are happy
Greek non-operating containership owner (NOO) Danaos and compatriot container and bulk shipowner Costamare have both ...
SEEKING ALPHA’s Romil Patel writes:
– Danaos had a great Q1 and the current valuation is the cheapest in the containership lessor industry.
– There are big backlogs for the next two years, which will provide a shield against lower freight rates.
– Share repurchases finally seem to be on the horizon.
Introduction
I believe that Danaos is significantly undervalued by the market likely due to fears of a global recession. I find the risk of a significant global downturn to have little impact on Danaos ...
