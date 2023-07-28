Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Russia eyes African markets but pleads for fair treatment of aircraft

Russia is hoping to develop ties with African countries, including in airfreight, but has concerns that its aircraft might be seized.

Its aviation authority said that, following Canada’s decision to seize Volga-Dnepr’s An-124, it wanted reassurances from countries that Russian airlines would be able to operate in Africa, receive ground handling support and refuelling. RusTourismNews reports.

    Russia-Ukraine War Volga-Dnepr Airlines China Russian Railways

