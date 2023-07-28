Russia eyes African markets but pleads for fair treatment of aircraft

By Alex Lennane 28/07/2023

Russia is hoping to develop ties with African countries, including in airfreight, but has concerns that its aircraft might be seized.

Its aviation authority said that, following Canada’s decision to seize Volga-Dnepr’s An-124, it wanted reassurances from countries that Russian airlines would be able to operate in Africa, receive ground handling support and refuelling. RusTourismNews reports.