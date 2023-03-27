RTR: China spent $240 billion bailing out 'Belt & Road' countries, study shows

RTR: China's Alibaba to break up empire into six units as Jack Ma returns home
REUTERS reports: Alibaba Group (9988.HK) plans to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most ...
REUTERS reports:
China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021, with the amount soaring in recent years as more have struggled to repay loans spent building “Belt & Road” infrastructure, according to a study published Tuesday.
Almost 80% of the rescue lending was made between 2016 and 2021, mainly to middle-income countries including Argentina, Mongolia and Pakistan, according to the report ...
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest
K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted
Comment on this article