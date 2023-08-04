Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier
L&S: Keep calm, it sucks (as expected)
Maersk enjoyed a “robust” second quarter, boosted by lower unit costs, but the shipping and logistics group is now sailing in, at best, breakeven waters.
Indeed, notwithstanding raising the lower end of its full-year guidance from an ebit of $2bn to $3.5bn and having already achieved an ebit of $3.9bn after six months, the outlook is for a run of potentially negative quarters.
“The Q2 result contributed to a strong first half of the year, where we responded to sharp changes in market conditions prompted by destocking and subdued growth environment following the pandemic-fuelled years,” said Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc.
“As we enter the second half, we face the challenge of reduced volume growth expectations, combined with expected new vessel delivery and higher capacity in the market. So far the market has absorbed the capacity with better network planning and slow-steaming, yet we are on the lookout for supply side risks,” said Mr Clerc.
“We have seen quite a lot of discipline so far, but whether that is going to continue we will have to see in the course of the next couple of years,” he added.
Turnover for Q2 was $13bn, compared with $27.7bn last year and down from Q1’s $14bn, for an ebit of $1.6bn and a net profit of $1.5bn, versus $8.6bn in Q2 22.
Ocean contributed $8.7bn in revenue during the quarter, compared with $17.4bn the previous year, and carryings contracted by a below-industry-par 6.1%, to 5.8m teu, bringing an average rate of $1,222 per teu – 51% below Q2 22.
Mr Clerc made it clear during the earnings call that Maersk was not overly concerned about conceding market share to competitors. He said: “I tend to weigh margin higher than market share,” and added that the carrier’s top 200 contracted customers were prepared to pay a premium to guarantee their supply chains.
“If you are one of those top 200 customers and you book with Maersk, you will always get space; if you are booking on spot, you may or may not get space,” he explained.
Meanwhile, Maersk’s aspirations for growing its logistics and services sector, fuelled by a number of acquisitions, appears to be stalling. Mr Clerc conceded that there had been “mis-steps” and there was a need to “step-up our game”.
Q2 operating profit for logistics & services came in at a disappointing $115m, compared with $234m in Q2 22, despite significant inorganic growth from the purchases.
And of concern, it said, was 19% organic negative revenue growth, as Maersk’s top 200 customers experienced volume declines.
In Maersk’s terminal sector, ebit for the quarter declined to $269m, from $316m previously, as volumes handled across its terminals fell 6.5%, to 3,052,000 teu, and storage revenue, a by-product of congestion, was substantially reduced.
L&S: Keep calm, it sucks (as expected)
Transatlantic container rates from North Europe to the US east coast have fallen below pre-pandemic ...
Sizeable GRIs by Asia-North Europe ocean carriers will come into force next week – but ...
With over half a million teu added to its fleet since January, and an orderbook ...
Zim, the fastest-growing ocean carrier in the past six months, is now heading in the ...
DSV could make more job cuts if its Air & Sea unit is unable to ...
Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised
Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities
30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients
Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route
Gloomy forwarders expect little change in mediocre air cargo market
Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors
Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots
Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans
ONE eyes network downsize as soft demand sends profits tumbling
Ups and downs in Q2, but CMA CGM may be outperforming its peers
Canada port dispute resolution may be on again, after early hours agreement
'Normalisation' brings slump in volumes, revenue and profits for DHL
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article