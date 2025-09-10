Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Ring the till – here comes the Bank of Flexport

wells fargo
Wells Fargo and Co. Express Banking House. Taken ca. 1860 National Park Service
By

Bank of Flexport has rather a nice ring to it. And it wouldn’t be the first freight forwarder to discover that banking is a better business than logistics. 

American Express (Amex) began life in 1850 as a forwarder, introducing financial and travel services during the early 1900s. Two years later the Amex founders, Henry Wells, William Fargo, and John Butterfield, co-founded Wells Fargo to provide services to the California Gold Rush. Its first offering was to transport gold, and operate an ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BlackRock Flexport Flexport Capital private equity