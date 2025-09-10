By Alex Lennane 10/09/2025

Bank of Flexport has rather a nice ring to it. And it wouldn’t be the first freight forwarder to discover that banking is a better business than logistics.

American Express (Amex) began life in 1850 as a forwarder, introducing financial and travel services during the early 1900s. Two years later the Amex founders, Henry Wells, William Fargo, and John Butterfield, co-founded Wells Fargo to provide services to the California Gold Rush. Its first offering was to transport gold, and operate an ...

