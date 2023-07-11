Redwood Logistics acquires Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions

Logistics as a service offering 'will make us unstoppable', says UPS chief
Software as a service (SaaS) has been steadily gaining ground over the past couple of ...
PRESS RELEASE
July 11, 2023 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain orchestration and logistics execution companies in North America, today announced the company has acquired Rockfarm Supply Chain Solutions and Global Distribution and Logistics (collectively referred to as “Rockfarm”). The acquisition fortifies Redwood’s modern 4PL services, supplementing its growing tech-enabled managed services and cementing its position as a market leader for supply chain integration. Together, Redwood will ...
Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports
Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble
Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack
OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast
'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking
Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark
D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard
Comment on this article