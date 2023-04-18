Q1 23: Prologis numbers out

By LoadstarEditorial 18/04/2023

PROLOGIS REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

April 18, 2023 8:00am EDT

Company expects continued demand amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ? Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported first quarter results for 2023.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.50 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $1.54 for the first quarter of 2022. In 2022, we had significant gains on ...

