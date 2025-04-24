PLD: Trade in flux: What global shifts mean for US logistics real estate

Prologis – 'Water is building behind the dam'
…when will it break?
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
Transpac container service closures mount
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
