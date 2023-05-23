Q1 23: Freightos announces record transactions

Prep for Freightos
PRESS RELEASE
Freightos Announces Record Q1 2023 Transactions and Achieves High End of Guidance
May 23, 2023 – Jerusalem – Freightos Limited (Nasdaq: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
“The first quarter of 2023 set yet another record number of Transactions on the Freightos platform. Growth continued despite the headwinds from a contracting global freight market. There ...
