Prologis to acquire 14msf Blackstone industrial portfolio in $3.1bn deal

By LoadstarEditorial 26/06/2023

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ? Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced a definitive agreement for Prologis to acquire nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from opportunistic real estate funds affiliated with Blackstone for $3.1 billion, funded by cash. The acquisition price represents an approximately 4% cap rate in the first year and a 5.75% cap rate when adjusting to today’s market rents.

“We’re pleased to ...

