By Alessandro Pasetti 11/09/2024

A reassuring and balanced Prologis CFO Tim Arndt talked at the 2024 Bank of America Global Real Estate event yesterday, 10 September, openly admitting that there are things that can be predicted, others not so much.

But there’s bigger risk embedded in the upcoming political decisions than the threat posed by US port strikes.

Screening

As a $122bn-market-cap REIT “located on the consumption end of the supply chain”, Prologis and the hunt for new space by its customers are closely monitored at our ...

