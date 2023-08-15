P&O Maritime Logistics secures exclusive Dominican Republic towage contract

By LoadstarEditorial 15/08/2023

P&O Maritime Logistics has secured an exclusive towage contract with DP World in the Dominican Republic, which will increase the volume and size of vessels calling at the Port of Caucedo.

The contract, which starts on 7 December, will see P&O Maritime Logistics deploy three tugs to support operations at Caucedo, which has a capacity to handle up to 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Two of the tugs are new builds and all three will be equipped with market leading capabilities, helping facilitate higher frequency and the handling of larger vessels. This is in addition to Oil Spill Response and Firefighting capabilities.

The new contract is part of P&O Maritime Logistics’ growth strategy in the Americas. Located near the capital Santo Domingo, the Port of Caucedo serves as an important bridge between the Americas and the Caribbean. DP World has made major investments in the port, including a US$114 million to expand the main berth, and more than US$700 million to develop its logistics ecosystem.

Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics said: “We are delighted to have secured this new contract in Caucedo. This milestone further signifies the region’s importance to us. By supporting operations in the Port of Caucedo and facilitating an increase in both the volume and size of vessels calling at the port, we can make a positive contribution to the country’s economy.”

“Beyond the business opportunity, it is equally important to us to make a positive impact on the communities we operate in. By broadening our offering in the region, we hope to not only create jobs for the country’s seafarers, but to provide ongoing training and career development opportunities for each and every employee,” Helweg added.

Morten Johansen, CEO DP World Dominicana and COO DP World Americas Region said: “We are excited to welcome P&O Maritime Logistics, a company with a proven track record of safe and sustainable operations. The introduction of these new tugs, equipped with market-leading capacity and capabilities, further empowers us to expand our logistics hub and enhance connectivity.

“DP World considers the Dominican Republic a strategic location for ongoing investment and expansion. Our vision aligns seamlessly with the government’s strategy to transform the nation into the preeminent logistics hub of the Americas. With over US$700 million invested in DP World Ports and Terminals Caucedo, we are continuously fortifying our operations, augmenting connectivity, and bolstering competitiveness. Our terminal remains committed to delivering exceptional standards of service”, he added.

P&O Maritime Logistics currently operates in the Americas covering ports and LNG terminal services including Canaport LNG at St. John, Canada and Atlantic LNG at Point Fortin, Trinidad & Tobago; Cargo services includes Inland Waterway Bulk Cargoes operating along the Paraguay and Paraná rivers; as well as Offshore services such as the ‘MPSV Captain’, which operates in Mexico and a short-sea services containerized vessel that has previously operated in the South Caribbean.