Emirates airline and Iceland join Move to -15C Coalition
Emirates and UK supermarket Iceland have become the latest members of the Move to -15C ...
ODFL: GRI DISCLOSUREHD: INVENTORY RESERVATIONHD: PAYOUT CONFIRMEDFDX: YIELD AND LEADERSHIPDSV: ANOTHER BULL IN TOWNLOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKET
ODFL: GRI DISCLOSUREHD: INVENTORY RESERVATIONHD: PAYOUT CONFIRMEDFDX: YIELD AND LEADERSHIPDSV: ANOTHER BULL IN TOWNLOW: STEADY YIELDBA: JOB CUTS ON THE AGENDAMAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKET
Maersk Halifax, the Maersk vessel rebuilt from the catastrophically fire-damaged Maersk Honam, has been extended to 15,690 teu and converted to a dual-fuel methanol-ready vessel at a Chinese shipyard.
In a departure from shipping’s general scrap-and-renew strategy, the ship has been fitted with new fuel tanks, allowing it to operate on methanol in dual-fuel configuration.
Because methanol has a lower energy density than conventional bunker fuels, larger tanks were needed. And the vessel has been extended by some 15 metres to accommodate this, also bringing an additional 690 teu of deck capacity, at the Zhoushan Xinya shipyard in an 88-day retrofit.
The move could point the way for further retrofits of Maersk vessels in service – an unusual strategy for a carrier that tends to value vessel uptime above all.
Leonardo Sonzio, Maersk’s head of fleet management and technology, indicated that Maersk was considering it, however. He said: “Since we set the ambitious climate goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040, we have explored the potential in retrofitting vessels with dual-fuel engines.”
Should Maersk continue to retrofit its fleet for low- or zero-carbon fuels, this could not only drastically accelerate its schedule for decarbonisation, but also avoid so-called ‘embodied carbon’, the often-overlooked emissions cost of scrapping ships and building new ones – as green as they might eventually be.
“In the coming year, we will learn from this first conversion of a large vessel,” explained Mr Sonzio. “Retrofits of vessels can be an important alternative to newbuilds in our transition from fossil fuels to low-emission fuels.”
Delivered in 2017, Maersk Honam was virtually destroyed a year later in a cargo fire that started in a container of sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate, a constituent of cleaning chemicals, in the forward cargo hold.
With its bow virtually destroyed, the vessel was rebuilt at Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries and relaunched as Maersk Halifax in 2019.
The fire claimed the lives of five seafarers and launched industry-wide upheaval over misdeclared cargo, a common practice in which containers of dangerous goods are declared to be something else, allowing the cargo owner to sidestep additional handling fees.
Highly flammable cargo is generally placed on the outside corners of container stacks, where they are adjacent to fewer other boxes and fires can be detected and fought more easily. Though subsequent investigation found the Honan container had not been misdeclared, it had been poorly placed, low down in the stack, so the fire spread to several neighbouring boxes before the crew were alerted to the blaze.
Listen to this News in Brief podcast for a 16 minute recap of last week’s supply chain news and insight on what might come up this week!
Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada
Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers
Gemini drops Felixstowe for London Gateway on Asia-Europe strings
CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea
Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill
Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'
Carriers disappointed as contract talks loom and rate hikes fail to stick
French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up
The Flexport revival – narrowing losses, falling paper value
Air freight rates predicted to stay at altitude next year – for some trades
Kuehne + Nagel swoops on Tennessee drayage provider IMC Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article