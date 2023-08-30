HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
South Korean authorities have excluded Hapag-Lloyd from the second round of bidding to acquire flagship ...
Xeneta’s latest carbon league table, for the Far East-South America tradelane, reveals improving performance on the route, thanks to slow-steaming anda better ‘filling factor’ on vessels.
Average speeds slowed to 15.6 knots in Q1 and 15.8 in Q2, making for a slower average, able to increase efficiencies, even as the average size of vessels on the trade decreased.
King of the tradelane, according to Xeneta, was Pacific International Lines (PIL), with a CEI score of 69.5, substantially outperforming HMM, in 12th place with its score of 99.2.
Box volumes on the Far-East-South America lane increased 21.6%, year on year in the second quarter.
According to Xeneta, PIL has maintained a consistently high score on the route, including a filling factor of 85% or above, since Q3 20, and exceeding 90% in Q2 23.
The data shows that the average size of PIL ships on the route has increased consistently since Q1 22, with Q2 23 being the exception. But despite the larger vessel size, on average, its high utilisation substantially outpaces an oversupplied market, a phenomenon which generally results in oversized vessels being cascaded onto trades which do not warrant the additional capacity.
Xeneta uses its own carbon-accounting measure, carbon efficiency index (CEI), a tonne-km-derived metric which takes into account the end emissions per box carried. Critics of the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) say this metric should more closely resemble a tonne-km measurement.
South Korean authorities have excluded Hapag-Lloyd from the second round of bidding to acquire flagship ...
Ocean carriers are giving back their recent Asia-North Europe FAK rate increases via heavy discounts ...
The Federation of Korea Maritime Industries (FKMI) and the Busan Port Development Association (BPDA) have ...
Evergreen has topped the carbon efficiency ranking in the transatlantic trade between North Europe and ...
Hapag-Lloyd has shown interest in acquiring South Korean flagship carrier HMM, making it the first ...
Mid-sized ocean carriers are losing money and the outlook is particularly bleak for the smaller ...
Five South Korean corporations have shown an interest in taking over flagship carrier HMM. State-controlled finance ...
Airfreight rates continue to plummet, but new product launches and improved faith in the US ...
South Korean industry groups slam Hapag-Lloyd bid for HMM
Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'
Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms
MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim
Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures
Drug smugglers going bananas again
Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
ITS warns of peak season railhead congestion in US midwest and east
Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article