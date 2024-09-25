By Gavin van Marle 25/09/2024

A prolonged strike on the US east and Gulf coasts could prove to be “toxic” to global container supply chains – and even if industrial action lasts only a few days it is likely to have ramifications into 2025.

Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand said today that there were fears of the knock-on effect that ships caught at US east and Gulf coast anchorages waiting for a berth to become available would have on the ability of carriers to maintain schedules across other trades.

Mr Sand said: “There are ships on the ocean right now carrying billions of dollars of cargo heading to ports on the US East and Gulf Coast.”

Indeed, according to a Loadstar analysis of vessel arrivals scheduled to call at the Port of New York and New Jersey in week 40, via the eeSea liner database, there are 39 container ships forecast to call at the port during next week – 28 of which are currently on schedule, and 11 of which were due to call there this week but are currently running delayed.

According to eeSea’s liner schedules, the first vessel currently slated to arrive after the 1 October deadline is the 5,500 teu Monte Tamaro, deployed on the South America east coast-North America Tango service jointly operated by Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk, which is due to arrive 0415am at APM Terminals’ Port Elizabeth terminal on 1 October.

The OOCL Guangzhou, OOCL Chongqing and Seaboard Pioneer are all expected at New York on the same day, and all of them are involved in transatlantic trades of some sort. A similar picture is expected to be found at other US east and Gulf coast ports.

“These ships cannot turn back, and they cannot realistically re-route to the US west coast,” Mr Sand added.

“Some may divert to ports in Canada or even Mexico East Coast, but the vast majority will simply wait outside affected ports until the workers return.

“The consequences will be severe, not only through congestion at US ports, but importantly these ships will be delayed returning to the Far East for the next voyage.

“A strike lasting just one week will impact schedules for ships leaving the Far East on voyages to the US in late December and throughout January,” he explained.

According to the latest US port throughput figures from maritime economist John McCown, the total value of goods that went across the country’s ports in August amounted to $194bn, with 50.6% of that taking place at the east and Gulf coast.

According to Mr McCown’s analysis, around 16% of the global container shipping fleet is deployed on services to the US east and Gulf coasts, which he noted “is twice the overall industry capacity reduction from the Red Sea situation”, and he argued that the economic impact on US importers and exporters, as well as the country’s wider economy, makes the probability of a prolonged strike less than some fear.

“It is the cataclysmic economic impact of a broad Maine-to-Texas strike that in my view makes it unlikely, as that would force President Biden to invoke Taft-Hartley [legislative act] requiring the union to end the strike.

“Neither the union nor the administration is interested in going down that path. I anticipate a more limited action against selected ports and terminals. While these could be highly disruptive, it is doubtful they would be enough to invoke Taft-Hartley,” he wrote in his latest monthly analysis.

Mr Sand also said some form of government intervention was increasingly likely: “To stop trade entering the US on such a large-scale, even for short period of time, is highly damaging to the economy so government intervention will be needed to bring the matter to a resolution for the good of the nation.

“Government intervention should be seen as a strength in the system, because it will prevent a dispute between a smaller group of interests – whether that is dockworkers or port terminal owners – from significantly impacting the wealth of the entire nation.

“If the parties cannot solve the dispute themselves then someone needs to solve it for them because closing the US east and Gulf coasts to trade for a prolonged period of time would be toxic for supply chains and the economy,” he argued.