News / Chittagong's PCT gives carriers new Bangladesh options

Maersk Chattogram
Photo: VesselFinder
By

Bangladesh’s port of Chittagong’s recently inaugurated Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) is ramping up its operations allowing carriers to explore fresh options for serving Bangladesh.

The terminal is currently serving the 2,750 teu Maersk Chattogram and for the first time handling export, import, and empty containers simultaneously.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) completed construction of PCT in June 2022 and signed a deal with the Saudi operator Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) for a 20-year operating concession in December 2023.

PCT subsequently started commercial operations ...

    Topics

    Chittagong Intra-Asia Maersk Line Patenga Container Terminal Tailwind Shipping Lines

