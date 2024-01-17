PBO Logistics expands business using Descartes’ last mile delivery solution

By LoadstarEditorial 17/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that U.K.-headquartered PBO Logistics has significantly expanded its business with help from Descartes’ last-mile delivery solution. The Descartes last mile delivery solution allowed PBO Logistics to plan and execute over five-fold the volume of monthly deliveries.

“Before Descartes, our warehousing and road freight team would manage the storage and deliveries for around 11,000 boxes per month. Two planners used manual processes to plan routes and schedule deliveries,” said Matt Shields, Director, of PBO Logistics. “To win a major new contract, we had to prove our team could scale operations to schedule and deliver on-time around 60,000 boxes monthly across the U.K. Investing in Descartes’ solution was vital to achieving this goal without increasing headcount. Our fleet of 50 vehicles delivers high-value homeware goods daily, and we keep customers updated about the delivery status with customer notifications and electronic proof-of-delivery (ePOD).”

Descartes’ cloud-based last-mile delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery, by offering flexible, efficient, and cost-effective time windows and delivery options. The Descartes solution improves route productivity by using advanced optimization technology to reduce the distance driven per delivery, which maximizes delivery capacity and reduces costs. With an integrated GPS-based mobile application, the solution coordinates drivers, dispatchers, and call centers to ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently. ePOD captures delivery details and streamlines the delivery process, and self-service customer engagement allows customers to track their orders in real-time. The solution improves delivery sustainability through increased route productivity, which results in less CO2 per delivery and eliminates paper manifests and delivery documents.

“It’s rewarding to see how PBO Logistics has dramatically improved productivity and grown its business through the use of our last mile delivery solution,” said Gary Taylor, VP Sales, EMEA at Descartes. “Our industry-leading last mile delivery solution helps B2C and B2B operations significantly improve their efficiency, effectiveness, and customer experience.”