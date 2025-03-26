Descartes acquires 3GTMS in $115m cash deal

Descartes acquires OCR Services for $90m
PRESS RELEASE
March 25, 2025 07:00 ET
Strengthens Transportation Management Capabilities for Shippers and Logistics Services Providers
WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired 3GTMS (3G), a leading provider of transportation management solutions.
Based in the US, 3G’s transportation management solutions combine modern cloud architecture, an expansive carrier ...
