De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
While most companies are professing ‘uncertainty’ over the potential impact of the closure of the ...
TSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICESMAERSK: GROWTH UNDERPERFORMANCE IN OCEAN MAERSK: WHY IS GEMINI SUCH A GOOD IDEA MAERSK: INTEGRATOR STRATEGY MAERSK: EIGHT YEARS AFTER THE LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATOR STRATEGYMAERSK: FOCUS ON DEALS MAERSK: QUESTION TIME WITH FOCUS ON MSC AND DEALS
TSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICESMAERSK: GROWTH UNDERPERFORMANCE IN OCEAN MAERSK: WHY IS GEMINI SUCH A GOOD IDEA MAERSK: INTEGRATOR STRATEGY MAERSK: EIGHT YEARS AFTER THE LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATOR STRATEGYMAERSK: FOCUS ON DEALS MAERSK: QUESTION TIME WITH FOCUS ON MSC AND DEALS
US customs officials are scrambling to find a workable solution to the sudden suspension of the exemption for de minimis goods from China.
President Trump has revoked Chinese shippers’ access to the exemption, permitting items valued at less than $800 into the US without facing duties or taxes, as part of a wider assault on the flow of foreign goods imports.
While the planned suspension for goods from Canada and Mexico was temporarily lifted, Chinese shippers and their supply chain operators are playing catch-up in an effort to avoid mass congestion.
Some four million packages a day came through under the de minimis exemption prior to the change, roughly two-thirds from China.
Director of product development at ePost Global Alison Layfield told The Loadstar: “There is significant uncertainty. USPS, for example, does not have a collection method in place yet and is working with Customs to figure it out, we understand.
“[Logistics operators’] customers are asking what needs to be done, but nobody has definitive answers yet. It is a constant back-and-forth, changing daily.”
USPS briefly suspended shipments from China into the US, before swiftly backtracking, which one source said was indicative of the chaos brought on by the president’s executive order.
John Lash, group VP of product strategy at supply chain platform e2open, told The Loadstar that “it still remains to be seen how duty will be paid on these [now taxable] packages”. And he added: “There is also the cost of filing formal declarations for such a huge volume of small shipments from China.
“One thing for sure is that it will be more than just the 25% tariff. One company reported it would increase costs by 50%.
“Two questions arise: will consumers bear the additional cost; and how will this affect businesses?”
He added that with much of the burden falling on US customs officials and forwarders to manage and process filings, efficiency and productivity would take “a big hit”.
Scott Sangster, general manager for global logistics services providers at Descartes, told The Loadstar logistics operators’ short-term focus would be on accurate reporting of security requirements and calculating tariffs for the shipments no longer eligible for de minimis exemption.
And citing a lack of a “clear process” for this, Ms Layfield said a likely outcome would be a slowdown in customs processing, which would create “significant delays”.
She added: “If Customs cannot keep up, it could impact airfreight capacity by clogging up the supply chain at entry points. And while not a full work stoppage, it would result in major bottlenecks.
“There’s real concern that, if congestion worsens and Customs starts rejecting shipments due to unmanageable backlogs, we’ll see shifts in global supply chain patterns.”
Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension
Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue
Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies
Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships
US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations
Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport
DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding
India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes
'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article