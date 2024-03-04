Pacifica Shipping to sail between Auckland and Lyttelton

Lineage Logistics acquires New Zealand's Cold Storage Nelson
PRESS RELEASE Lineage Logistics Acquires Cold Storage Nelson for Major Expansion Into New Zealand’s Cold Storage ...
PRESS RELEASE
New Zealand – Pacifica Shipping (Pacifica), a leading dedicated coastal shipping operator and sustainable domestic cargo carrier in New Zealand, has expanded its coastal service between Auckland and Christchurch with the launch of a new twice-weekly schedule. The increased frequency underlines Pacifica’s commitment to delivering safe and reliable service solutions, while enabling customers to optimise their supply chain management.
Increased coastal shipping frequency and capacity enhances the resilience of New Zealand’s supply chains while reducing reliance on existing road and rail infrastructure. It also offers customers a more sustainable alternative, with a recent study by the University of Canterbury (supported by Swire Shipping) finding that coastal shipping produces one fifth of the carbon emissions (well-to-wheel) of road freight.
Starting on 1 April, MV Takutai Chief will commence calling Auckland on a fixed-day weekly rotation, operating in tandem with MV Moana Chief for a combined market-leading frequency of two sailings per week. This enhanced coastal service will not only double the frequency of sailings between Auckland and Lyttelton, but also coincides with an increase in calls at Marsden Point to a weekly frequency, providing reliable domestic freight delivery and seamless connections with international shipping services to offshore markets.
Jan-Hendrik Hintz, Line Manager, Pacifica Shipping, said, “Pacifica’s commitment to New Zealand’s supply chain is evident in our increased vessel sailing frequency. We prioritise safe, reliable, and efficient delivery solutions to bolster the resilience of this vital network. We aim to promote the ‘Blue Highway’ by positioning coastal shipping, New Zealand’s most sustainable transport solution, as the primary inter-island transport solution for heavy cargo. This will reduce the dependence on land transport for long-distance movement of heavy freight and offer businesses enhanced efficiency while actively contributing to a more sustainable future for New Zealand’s supply chain network.”
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article