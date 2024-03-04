Pacifica Shipping to sail between Auckland and Lyttelton

By LoadstarEditorial 04/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

New Zealand – Pacifica Shipping (Pacifica), a leading dedicated coastal shipping operator and sustainable domestic cargo carrier in New Zealand, has expanded its coastal service between Auckland and Christchurch with the launch of a new twice-weekly schedule. The increased frequency underlines Pacifica’s commitment to delivering safe and reliable service solutions, while enabling customers to optimise their supply chain management.

Increased coastal shipping frequency and capacity enhances the resilience of New Zealand’s supply chains while reducing reliance on existing road and rail infrastructure. It also offers customers a more sustainable alternative, with a recent study by the University of Canterbury (supported by Swire Shipping) finding that coastal shipping produces one fifth of the carbon emissions (well-to-wheel) of road freight.

Starting on 1 April, MV Takutai Chief will commence calling Auckland on a fixed-day weekly rotation, operating in tandem with MV Moana Chief for a combined market-leading frequency of two sailings per week. This enhanced coastal service will not only double the frequency of sailings between Auckland and Lyttelton, but also coincides with an increase in calls at Marsden Point to a weekly frequency, providing reliable domestic freight delivery and seamless connections with international shipping services to offshore markets.

Jan-Hendrik Hintz, Line Manager, Pacifica Shipping, said, “Pacifica’s commitment to New Zealand’s supply chain is evident in our increased vessel sailing frequency. We prioritise safe, reliable, and efficient delivery solutions to bolster the resilience of this vital network. We aim to promote the ‘Blue Highway’ by positioning coastal shipping, New Zealand’s most sustainable transport solution, as the primary inter-island transport solution for heavy cargo. This will reduce the dependence on land transport for long-distance movement of heavy freight and offer businesses enhanced efficiency while actively contributing to a more sustainable future for New Zealand’s supply chain network.”