P: Le Pen slams France’s ‘unjust’ budget as markets brace for government collapse

By LoadstarEditorial 29/11/2024

POLITICO writes:

Marine Le Pen on Wednesday doubled down on her threat to topple the French government if Prime Minister Michel Barnier resists some of her far-right party’s demands on next year’s budget, which she slammed as “bad, unjust and violent.”

Le Pen’s comments came as financial markets took fright that the French budget dispute could precipitate a eurozone-wide crisis, with the yield on France’s benchmark 10-year government bonds coming within a mere one-hundredth of a point of their Greek counterparts. Additionally, the premium investors are demanding over the comparable German bond is now higher than at any time since the depths of the eurozone debt crisis in 2012, at 0.87 percentage points…

To read the full post, please click here.