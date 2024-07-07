P: French left set to beat Le Pen’s far right in election shock

Snap election in France prompts labour unions to postpone strikes at ports
The surprise announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron last week to call an election has ...
POLITICO reports:
The left-wing alliance in France is on course to win the most seats in parliament in a dramatic election upset, dealing a surprise blow to the far-right party of Marine Le Pen, projections showed.
Le Pen’s National Rally came top in the first round of voting a week ago and was aiming to secure the most seats in France’s legislature for the first time in the party’s history. But tactical voting and collaboration between Le Pen’s opponents in an effort to keep her party out of power appeared to have paid off, forecasts from pollsters suggested.
The election, however, looks set to throw the country into a period of political turmoil, with no single group winning enough seats to form a majority in parliament…
The full post is here.
