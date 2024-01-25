Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Alarm as road blocks by truckers and farmers spread across Europe

dreamstime_s_302887598
Photo: 302887598 © KG | Dreamstime.com
By

The World Road Transport Organisation (IRU) has urged EU member states to address the “threat to free movement” from protests by farmers and truckers sweeping across the continent.

In the past 24 hours, roadblocks and rolling blockades have spread across France, in response to farmers’ anger at efforts by supermarkets to force down prices, and there is a combined protest by German farmers and truckers against environmental legislation.

IRU EU advocacy director Raluca Marian said: “The situation along Europe’s vital trade corridors is deeply concerning.

“Road blocks and disruptions risk causing knock-on delays in the delivery of goods, affecting supply chains for manufacturing and threatening the availability of food, medicine and other essentials.”

Her comments came in the wake of an IRU letter to EC commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton, urging EU intervention to keep “vital trade corridors open”.

The protests and road blockages have also highlighted worries over driver safety – a mother and her child who crashed into a roadblock in France were both killed.

The letter noted: “The situation on the ground is deeply worrying, with drivers reporting being blocked for long periods without access to adequate sanitary facilities.

“Given the significant lack of safe and secure truck parking areas in Europe, drivers simply do not know where to go. In addition, given the volatile situation, their security is at risk while trying to simply do their job and keep the EU economy running.”

While protests in France and Germany have been rumbling on since December, there are new pockets of action emerging across the EU, where there will be elections in June.

Last week saw Romanian farmers and hauliers take to the highways with tractors and trucks that have been clogging up main roads ever since and, like their counterparts in north Europe, they too want urgent reforms to taxes and improved subsidies.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    European Commission France International Road Transport Union (IRU) Haropa Medlog MSC Port of Le Havre

    Most Read

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Flexport – (nicely) exposed

    THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Atlas 747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire

    High fashion: Red Sea disruption sees apparel shippers switch to air

    Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

    Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack