P: Le Pen slams France’s ‘unjust’ budget as markets brace for government collapse
POLITICO writes: Marine Le Pen on Wednesday doubled down on her threat to topple the French ...
“In addition to adhering to the UK Modern Slavery Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act and other applicable laws, we have put in place enhanced due diligence requirements, in particular for suppliers operating in higher risk jurisdictions. We have also implemented a whistleblower process, a ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article