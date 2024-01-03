Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Opening of first SASI World regional office in the United Arab Emirates

In opening the regional office in the UAE, located in the Dubai Airport Free Trade Zone, SASI World continues its global expansion to better serve our clients by being located as close as possible to their customers. The Gulf has been a prime focus of attention for SASI World management since the very beginning of the company, with expertise gained over decades of experience.

In opening this new regional representation office SASI World’s CEO Stan Wraight commented “It was only natural to open the office and its long overdue, the original plan was to open earlier but the global pandemic slowed that down. Our commitment to the region is unquestioned, and we are extremely happy to make this announcement of our partnership with IAS who also have decades of Gulf experience as well. “

Jacques Heeremans, CEO of IAS welcomed the agreement commenting “ IAS and SASI World have been associated in various ways over the years, and this representation of their services locally will assist both company’s clients as we move forward. The need for a broad-based portfolio of value-added logistic services and knowledge is a must for any company to succeed going forward.”

SAIS World representation in the new office will be handled via Mr. Niels Boelens at +971 585632078 reporting to Mr. Peter Lonsdale, at +971 4 299 0929

