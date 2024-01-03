Opening of first SASI World regional office in the United Arab Emirates

Box lines push up Jebel Ali freight rates to make up THC losses
Container carriers – both mainline and feeder operators – have brought in new freight rate ...
PRESS RELEASE
In opening the regional office in the UAE, located in the Dubai Airport Free Trade Zone, SASI World continues its global expansion to better serve our clients by being located as close as possible to their customers. The Gulf has been a prime focus of attention for SASI World management since the very beginning of the company, with expertise gained over decades of experience.
In opening this new regional representation office SASI World’s CEO Stan Wraight commented “It was only natural to open the office and its long overdue, the original plan was to open earlier but the global pandemic slowed that down. Our commitment to the region is unquestioned, and we are extremely happy to make this announcement of our partnership with IAS who also have decades of Gulf experience as well. “
Jacques Heeremans, CEO of IAS welcomed the agreement commenting “ IAS and SASI World have been associated in various ways over the years, and this representation of their services locally will assist both company’s clients as we move forward. The need for a broad-based portfolio of value-added logistic services and knowledge is a must for any company to succeed going forward.”
SAIS World representation in the new office will be handled via Mr. Niels Boelens at +971 585632078 reporting to Mr. Peter Lonsdale, at +971 4 299 0929
Container carriers – both mainline and feeder operators – have brought in new freight rate ...
The brand Danzas AEI Emirates is to disappear, as DHL Global Forwarding said today it ...
Emirates has made some pretty big announcements this week: SkyCargo has added two 747-400Fs to ...
Elliott Paige, (pictured above) former director for air service development at Atlanta Airport, is to ...
Maersk’s global head of air cargo, Ferwin Wieringa, has told customers air freight should be ...
Air cargo consultancy SASI has made a “tremendous” appointment to strengthen its air logistics and ...
Beware the bullwhip effect, inventory levels
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
Hapag-Lloyd continues transit via the Cape of Good Hope
Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo
ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger
Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief
AD Ports Group announces Noatum’s acquisition of APM terminals Castellón in Spain
Profiteering in a 'snapback' year
Market forces will trump attempts to make air freight greener
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article