CMA CGM axes Chittagong call due to lower demand and port restrictions
CMA CGM has halted a direct call out of Bangladesh’s Chittagong port which it began ...
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World
