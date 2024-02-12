By Ruben Huber 12/02/2024

Greetings from a chilly but blue-skied Dalian, following some exciting days in Tokyo.

A look around

I have always liked this place. Especially during spring or autumn, it used to have a bit of a San Francisco feeling to it, while its maritime history, the famous maritime university, the industrial heritage, the friendly people and the relatively small forwarding and shipping market give it a special vibe.

So, I am quite pleased to be back, as my last trip was seven ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN