OceanX: Hapag loses, ONE wins; DSV headcount efficiency; Schenker deadline is here; CNY looms
Scuba diving
Greetings from a chilly but blue-skied Dalian, following some exciting days in Tokyo.
A look around
I have always liked this place. Especially during spring or autumn, it used to have a bit of a San Francisco feeling to it, while its maritime history, the famous maritime university, the industrial heritage, the friendly people and the relatively small forwarding and shipping market give it a special vibe.
So, I am quite pleased to be back, as my last trip was seven ...
Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars
EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk
Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds
Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity
Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel
HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights
Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead
Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics
Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article