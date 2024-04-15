By Ruben Huber 15/04/2024

Back in sunny Switzerland, after a great week in Ireland.

Takeaways

Apart from the scenic beauty of the country, three other key lessons stand out from this trip.

Firstly, real life interactions are and remain key. The Irish pub culture is an amazing example of that, where generations come together and phones are only seen in the hands of tourists.

Secondly, I truly enjoyed a great service attitude in most places thanks to genuinely friendly people who can swing everyone’s mood.

Thirdly, complexity remains a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN