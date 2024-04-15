OceanX: Hong Kong’s fall; Kuehne 'streamlines'; costly FMC cases for MSC
Back in sunny Switzerland, after a great week in Ireland.
Takeaways
Apart from the scenic beauty of the country, three other key lessons stand out from this trip.
Firstly, real life interactions are and remain key. The Irish pub culture is an amazing example of that, where generations come together and phones are only seen in the hands of tourists.
Secondly, I truly enjoyed a great service attitude in most places thanks to genuinely friendly people who can swing everyone’s mood.
Thirdly, complexity remains a ...
Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics
Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping
Boeing fails to deliver, as 12 airlines wait for 777 freighters
'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates
Sri Lanka's Hambantota begins container operations with MSC
Challenge: an 'integrator of complex cargo' with pick 'n' mix services
Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights
US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie
THE Alliance postpones relaunch of suspended Asia-USEC service
Aggressive fleet builders HMM and Zim overtake Yang Ming in liner ranking
